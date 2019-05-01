First Clarion Pointe Opens Eight Months After Brand Launch

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The first Clarion Pointe hotel opened today in Sulphur Springs, Texas, less than eight months after Choice Hotels International launched the Clarion brand extension. The new select-service hotel combines premium elements guests desire with an affordable travel experience and builds on the company’s eight decades of expertise in the midscale segment.

The 72-room Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs has custom murals showcasing popular Sulphur Springs attractions in each room, a brand hallmark. The new hotel is near Interstate 30 and attractions including Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, Coleman Park, Main Street Theatre, and The Hopkins County Museum, and Heritage Park.

“Clarion Pointe came to life faster than any brand in the company’s history, and the first hotel in Sulphur Springs is proof of this powerful select-service conversion concept,” said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “Choice continues to lead and shape the midscale space to meet the needs of franchisees and guests alike. Since unveiling our Clarion Pointe extension in September of last year, the brand has been in high demand.”

Advertisement

Nearly 30 Clarion Pointe hotels are expected to open and 10 are planned for this year, including in Medford, Ore.; North Charleston, S.C.; Oklahoma City; and Rochester, N.Y.

Influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating environments for people to connect and socialize, Clarion Pointe allows guests to maximize their travel experience with “focal pointes,” including:

Contemporary design touches, including signature murals in guestrooms and the lobby that reflect local points of interest.

Curated food and beverage, like free coffee and tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, as well as free breakfast. Craft beer and select wines, juices, and smoothies, and small bites are available for purchase in the hotel’s marketplace.

On-demand connectivity that lets guests stream content from their mobile devices onto 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free streaming-strength WiFi.

Modern fitness space with cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

“The interest in Clarion Pointe gives us a solid foundation for growth in the years ahead,” said Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “Clarion Pointe is ideal for owners who want a hotel concept that resonates with today’s travelers, from a company that’s proven successful in the midscale segment. Owners gain access to Choice’s extensive resources, from in-market support and help with the conversion process, to tools that assist with improving ongoing daily operations.”

The new Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs was developed by Helm Hotels Group, a family-owned company with over 35 years of experience in Texas.

“Our years of hospitality experience coupled with Choice’s invaluable resources and established brands makes us excited to be at the forefront of the new Clarion Pointe brand,” Charles Helm, owner, Helm Hotels Group. “We know guests will love the brand, which offers a premium local experience, and all of the amenities to make for a great and memorable trip.”