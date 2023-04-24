Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection Marks 15-Year Anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—This year marks the 15th year since Choice Hotels International, Inc. launched the industry’s soft brand segment with the introduction of the Ascend Hotel Collection. In the 15 years since, the soft brand segment has become one of the highest growth segments in hospitality by enabling independent hotels to access national sales and marketing platforms, reservation systems, and loyalty programs without losing their character and community focus—appealing to both independent owners and the next generation of travelers.

Among the first properties in the Acend Hotel Collections were the Golden Hotel in Golden, Colorado; Kress Inn in De Pere. Wisconsin; and Hotel Bothwell in Sedalia, Missouri, which are all still part of the Collection. The Collection now has more than 330 Ascend hotels globally.

“In 2008, amid a recession, Ascend Hotel Collection’s launch shifted the entire hotel landscape for owners, developers, and guests. Fifteen years later, Choice is one of the most innovative and flexible lodging companies franchisees can work with as we continue expanding our upscale offering,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels. “As independent operators may again face economic headwinds, the evolution of the Ascend Hotel Collection is a prime example of how Choice is driving more growth potential by allowing owners to maintain their unique identities.”

By joining Ascend, independent owners have access to Choice’s systems and distribution platform, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system; the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform; and ChoiceMAX, a revenue management tool that adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. With an uncertain economic outlook, connection to Choice’s platforms and its Choice Privileges loyalty program members offers stability without sacrificing independence and the experiences that are popular among travelers.

The evolution of Ascend Hotel Collection over the last 15 years includes: