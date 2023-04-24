Hyatt Hotels Corporation Opens The Pell in Rhode Island

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the official opening of a new boutique hotel, The Pell, a part of the JdV by Hyatt brand. The property, which is managed by Highgate, is located on Rhode Island’s Aquidneck Island, minutes from Newport with attractions and activities. Completing a renovation with a modern bohemian design, The Pell is a reflection of the coastal neighborhood in which it resides.

The Pell is less than two miles from Sachuest Beach, Third Beach, and Easton’s Beach in Newport, a surfing spot. Newport Vineyards are less than a mile from the hotel, while the historic Newport Mansions and Cliff Walk are under three miles away. Guests can return from Newport and sit at the hotel library or dine at the hotel’s full-service restaurant, The Helmway.

“We are thrilled to finally be introducing The Pell, which is the first JdV by Hyatt hotel in Rhode Island, to the Newport market,” says Graham Jones, GRJ LLC co-founder of The Pell. “We have put a lot of time, effort, and love into this project and know The Pell will have an enormous impact in both Newport and Middletown.”

Originally built in 1989, ownership engaged A4 Architecture and Stoa Design Collective for the guestrooms and public spaces. Inspired by local surroundings and a reflection of the Middletown neighborhood, the hotel has a calming, neutral palate and natural elements to complement the atmosphere.

The Pell offers 127 guestrooms and suites with amenities. Guestroom bathrooms have a marble vanity, tub, and walk-in shower. Deluxe rooms and suites have separate sitting areas and two suites offer kitchenettes. Rooms are equipped with a mini-refrigerator, 55-inch TV, and internet.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Helmway, serves breakfast and dinner with tables and bar seating and offers in-room dining for guests.

“The menu reflects my passion for local, sustainably sourced high-quality ingredients,” explains Executive Chef Will Wallbank. “We work with local farms and fishermen to deliver fresh options for guests and visitors of Aquidneck Island.” The menu itself and cocktail list will change with the seasons.

Offering 1,250 square feet of meeting and event space, The Pell provides a setting to host a wedding reception, pre- and post-wedding events, or small business meetings for up to 40 guests. The property also has a business center, exercise facility, and parking.