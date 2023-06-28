ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Today, DISH Business debuted OnStream, a unique platform as a service (PaaS) that delivers content to TV screens, displays, and mobile devices to power custom digital experiences for hotel management, staff, and guests. With an intuitive, fully customizable user interface, OnStream makes it easy for hoteliers to seamlessly build and deploy the technology across their properties.

Currently, hotels are facing staffing shortages, and according to the 2022 Lodging Technology Study, 50 percent of respondents reported that guests increasingly prefer digital service solutions over staff encounters. OnStream will offer numerous features through TV screens, including seamless access to streaming and linear TV content, a streamlined departure with digital checkout, and menus for onsite dining options. Guests will be able to request linens, housekeeping, room service, and other amenities right from their TV.

“As the hospitality industry evolves, DISH Business is committed to staying ahead of the curve. Travelers increasingly expect to have access to entertainment and the technological comforts of home while on the go,” said Kris Singleton, senior vice president, DISH Commercial Business. “OnStream provides guests with an experience while offering hotels the opportunity to stand out from competitors.”

DISH Business’ technology connects TVs to the hotel’s back-end systems, including property management systems (PMS), allowing hotels to power convenient self-service actions. Hotels will have the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams with on-screen advertising for property-centric dining, shopping, spas, special events, casinos, and more. Additionally, OnStream will soon tap into loyalty data to personalize guest offers, allowing hoteliers to elevate services for the next generation of guests.

OnStream delivers premium viewing and puts the guest in control from anywhere on the property. Features such as native casting, built-in third-party streaming apps, and cross-channel search make it easy for guests to find live, streaming, and on-demand content across in-room TVs and personal devices.