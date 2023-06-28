ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Essex Hotel Management, LLC added the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Fort Myers Estero in Estero, Fla., to its expanding portfolio of hotels on the East Coast. This brings the total count of hotels under Essex’s management to 15, marking significant growth for the company within the Marriott International family and the extended-stay segment.

“We are thrilled to extend our portfolio into Estero, one of Florida’s most rapidly developing communities,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management. “In bringing the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Fort Myers Estero into our portfolio, we are not just adding our third Marriott brand, but we are enhancing our diverse collection of high-performing properties with an offering that is truly unique in its capabilities to meet the needs of extended-stay travelers. This is a significant step in our strategy to expand in vibrant, high-growth markets, and we’re confident that this latest addition will further elevate the standard of hospitality we are known for.”

Countryside Hotels, LLC, an affiliate of one of Essex’s long-standing capital partners, recently acquired the property. Essex played a significant role in identifying the hotel, leading the due diligence process, facilitating the franchise application, and has also entered as a minor equity partner.

The property features 114 studio, one-, and two-bedroom suites equipped with full kitchens and spacious living and sleeping areas, some offering serene lake views from the balcony. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, Coconut Cove bar with an adjacent patio and firepit, complimentary hot breakfast buffet, and free WiFi.

The property will undergo a full refresh in the coming months, focusing on enhancing the guest experience. This will include new soft seating, carpeting, flooring, and window treatments to elevate the comfort and style in keeping with the Marriott brand.

Located midway between Naples and Fort Myers on the edge of a lake, the hotel is within walking distance from the Coconut Point Mall, a hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The strategic location also puts guests minutes away from the global headquarters of Hertz and just miles from Fort Myers beaches.