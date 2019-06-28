Check Out: The Guestroom at Olema House

Olema House at Point Reyes embodies the retreat atmosphere of the West Marin County, Calif., countryside. Originally built in 1988, the property is in close proximity to the Point Reyes National Seashore and is now a getaway for outdoorsy adventurers, with ample hiking and cycling trails as well as birdwatching spots. The property consists of three updated cottages, bi-level suites, and guestrooms that feature either a fireplace, patio, or terrace. A signature Dog’s Life package is offered to pet owners staying anywhere on the property.

Décor is inspired by Point Reyes, and modern elements include driftwood-accented mirrors, oyster-shell wind chimes, and photos showcasing the northern California coast. In addition to recent design updates—the property recently completed a renovation—Olema House has also revamped its culinary program, Due West, which now has a farm-to-table, tavern-style approach. The restaurant was originally built in 1865, and now includes indoor and outdoor dining areas. For groups, The Clemente Patio seats up to 100, and The Park Room seats up to 40.

Christine Morairty, corporate marketing director for Mosaic Hotel Group, which has been managing the property since 2018, says, “The transition was an excellent opportunity to bring the Olema House personality to life through a new level of service and immersive experiences, and to further emphasize its connection to the community by providing new food and beverage offerings.”

Vacation Variety

“Each room at Olema House is individually designed and thoughtfully appointed, providing guests with a range of accommodation options,” Morairty says. “Deluxe rooms with dramatic, vaulted ceilings, spacious loft-style apartments, and tucked-away private cottages all bring an eclectic, modern aesthetic to complement classic lodge living.”

Rooms with a View

Every guestroom at Olema House faces towards the Point Reyes National Seashore, and many guests visit because of the location. “We love being able to showcase how close we are to the great outdoors, and our rooms with a view—especially our suites with backdoor patios—allow our guests to take in the atmosphere of the destination to the fullest,” Morairty says.

Calming Nature

Due to the property’s variety, each guestroom, suite, and cottage has different features, but the colors are similar in each space, exuding a comfortable, naturalistic atmosphere. Morairty adds, “The guestrooms reflect a sense of place, and the bright, yet muted colors are seen throughout the Point Reyes and West Marin County destination.”