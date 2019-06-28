TEMPE, Ariz.—GreenTree Hospitality Group has added its first boutique collection property: The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix. This marks the 11th property in the brand’s U.S. portfolio. The 105-key hotel, which offers several room types—including Deluxe Room, Junior Suite, and Pool View Suite—will continue to operate under the Clarendon name.

“The addition of The Clarendon Hotel and Spa to our growing portfolio throughout the United States is only the first step for us in this new segment,” said Kevin Brooks, managing director of GreenTree Hospitality Group. “We’re truly excited about this hotel being the first boutique property in our portfolio.”

GreenTree said that the four-star boutique hotel in the heart of Phoenix will benefit from its central reservation system (CRS), global distribution system (GDS), property management system (PMS); GiveBack Rewards, GreenTree’s loyalty program; and the brand’s commitment to minimizing its impact on the environment, an initiative aligned with the property’s eco-friendly efforts.

Advertisement

The property’s ownership changed hands in January 2019. Pro Hospitality is the majority owner of the property and the operating partner.

“We envision The Clarendon Hotel and Spa continuing to be a unique hospitality destination that will be sought out by guests for our unsurpassed service and quality,” said Alexandre Rizk, owner of Pro Hospitality. “The Clarendon Hotel and Spa plans to honor our roots as a boutique hotel while moving forward with an unwavering enthusiasm for what we do and who we are.”

The hotel’s amenities include The Clarendon Spa, which offers guests a menu of services, including facials and massages; and the Oasis Pool, which features a silver-coated water wall, six outdoor cabanas, and a 50-person hydro spa. The property is also dog-friendly.

Recent property upgrades include the exterior’s southwestern landscaping, the contemporary building exterior, modern art, a coffee shop, and Tuft and Needle mattresses in every room.

For dining, events, and meetings—including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and corporate functions—the property has a full-service food and beverage outlet called Tranquilo, a mod-Mex cantina; several meeting rooms; and SkyDeck, a rooftop bar with views of Phoenix’s skyline and surrounding mountains. Several renovations have been made to these spaces, including new furniture and flooring and the addition of misting systems and shade structures in the cabanas and the SkyDeck bar.

“We are currently focusing on our food, beverage, and event spaces,” Rizk said. “It is our intent to provide a top-notch food and beverage destination in Midtown Phoenix.”

“The Clarendon Hotel and Spa is a tremendous opportunity for GreenTree,” Brooks added. “This move signals our intentions of growing the brand to accommodate the needs of all types of property owners. We look forward growing our portfolio of boutique properties in the future.”

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates