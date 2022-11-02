Charlestowne Hotels Adds Three Properties to Management Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announced the addition of three new properties in Tennessee, California, and Colorado.

The Memphian in Tennessee, The Darling in California, and Inn at Aspen in Colorado join Charlestowne’s collection of more than 50 hotels across the country. Charlestowne was selected as the management company for these three properties due to the company’s four decades of experience with lifestyle-independent, adaptive reuse, condo-hotel, and soft branded assets. In addition to the full management of the three hotels, Charlestowne will also oversee the food and beverage programs for The Memphian and The Darling, adding three restaurants to its growing portfolio.

“We never tire of the excitement that comes with meeting new owners and supporting them as they evolve the visions for their properties,” says Kyle Hughey, CEO of Charlestowne Hotels. “Each of these hotels provides something unique and necessary to their respective communities. For The Memphian, it’s the locally curated art and interior design that provides a truly unique Memphis experience. Then out west, The Darling’s historic ties and architecture transports guests back to California’s Art Deco period, while The Inn at Aspen offers unparalleled ski-in, ski-out access. We’re looking forward to elevating those experiences through new operational and revenue programs, technology partnerships, and strategic guest marketing.”

The Memphian in Memphis, Tennesee

The Memphian is a lifestyle-independent Tribute Portfolio hotel located in Memphis’ Overton Square. The property has 106 rooms and suites, two dining outlets, and two event spaces for meetings and group gatherings.

Charlestowne will further The Memphian’s style and connection to the city through guest programming, localized amenities, and a food and beverage program at Complicated Pilgrim, which is a full-service restaurant, and Tiger and Peacock, which is a rooftop cocktail bar and lounge.

The Darling in Visalia, California

This adaptive reuse boutique hotel brings back the 1935 annex of the former Tulare County Courthouse, which was abandoned in the latter part of the 20th century. It has been redesigned for the modern traveler with 1930s-inspired Art Deco décor. Located near Sequoia National Park, and within walking distance of the Visalia Convention Center, The Darling has 32 guestrooms and suites for leisure and business travelers, four spaces for meetings and special occasions, and The Elderwood rooftop restaurant and lounge.

The Darling is Charlestowne’s newest managed property in California, increasing the company’s footprint to 26 states.

The Inn at Aspen in Aspen, Colorado

The only hotel at Buttermilk Mountain, the home of ESPN’s X Games and a mountain for skiers of all levels, the Inn at Aspen is a gateway to the Rockies. The condo-hotel has 122 rooms and an outdoor hot tub and pool. Additional amenities of the ski-in, ski-out property include fire pits, a fitness center, shuttles from Aspen Airport, a 5,000 square foot events space for weddings and group retreats, and an on-site restaurant, Home Team BBQ.

The Inn at Aspen joins three other Charlestowne-managed properties in Colorado, including Hotel Maverick, Origin Red Rocks, and Origin Westminster.