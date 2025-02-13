The Inn at Celebration Completes Renovation

CELEBRATION, Florida—Vision Hospitality Group announced the unveiling of The Inn at Celebration, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar property renovation and joined the Autograph Collection Hotel Portfolio.

“When we acquired this charming inn-style hotel in 2022, we recognized its hidden potential,” said Mitch Patel, founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “Our renovation preserved its classic architectural charm while enhancing the guest experience with modern amenities, sophisticated design, and full-service offerings.”

Along Lake Rianhard in the town of Celebration, Florida, near Orlando, The Inn at Celebration offers a property that blends Floridian hospitality with contemporary design. The 115-room inn-style property has nearby scenic walking and biking trails, shops, and dining at the reimagined Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, Celebration’s waterfront restaurant.

Vision Hospitality Group partnered with Baskervill to bring a fresh aesthetic to the hotel. The transformation includes a color palette of alabaster, tan, gray, green, and blue, accented by natural materials and greenery.

“Our goal was to make this hotel the ‘living room’ of Celebration—a warm and welcoming space for both locals and visitors,” said Elaina Lackaye, design director, Baskervill. “Inspired by the surrounding landscape, we incorporated natural materials and an indoor-outdoor design to seamlessly blend the hotel with its scenic environment. One standout feature is the lobby’s library wall, a unique interactive element where guests can browse, borrow, or contribute their own stories.”

Enhancements and updates include:

Transformation of all 115 guestrooms, including 23 suites.

Redesigned lobby and entry.

Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, a full-service restaurant with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Expanded outdoor lounge and dining areas, including a waterfront patio.

Upgraded fitness center, now doubled in size.

Enhanced indoor and outdoor event spaces, totaling approximately 7,500 square feet.

“The outdoor enhancements truly embrace our three-story property’s stunning location, creating a tranquil retreat,” said Missy Guyer, director of sales, The Inn at Celebration. “Often referred to as the ‘living room’ of the community, the inn captures the timeless charm of Celebration while offering an unparalleled guest experience.”

Founded by The Walt Disney Company in the 1990s, Celebration was designed as a place to live, work, and play. The Inn at Celebration, which officially changed its name from Celebration Hotel in November 2024, remains a community space near Orlando’s attractions.