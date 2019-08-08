Cendyn acquires The Rainmaker Group

BOCA RATON, Fla.—Cendyn, creator of hotel CRM and hotel sales platforms for hospitality, recently acquired The Rainmaker Group, a revenue and profit optimization platform for hotels, resorts, and casinos.

According to Cendyn, the acquisition will align operations, marketing, sales, and, now, revenue for hoteliers, allowing them to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their businesses. As part of the acquisition, Tammy Farley, co-founder of Rainmaker, will move to the role of board member.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Rainmaker Group to the Cendyn family. With deep experience in hospitality and a long track record of driving performance for their customers, we see a great alignment of our two companies and opportunity for continued innovation in the space,” said Tim Sullivan, president of Cendyn. “This acquisition will ultimately enable teams to work more closely together, providing alignment across sales, marketing, and revenue management. With our combined data-driven approach to pricing and marketing automation, we will drive higher returns for our customers.”

“Like Rainmaker, Cendyn has a been a global leader in the hospitality industry for many years,” said Tammy Farley, co-founder of The Rainmaker Group. “Our vision to deliver superior and demonstrable value to our customers is reflected in this exciting acquisition as we can now take our innovative revenue platforms to the next level with Cendyn.”

This combination will enable thousands of hotels, resorts, and casinos around the globe to work with one partner to power their marketing, sales, and revenue performance in an integrated fashion.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rainmaker Group on the sale of its hospitality business. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisors to Rainmaker Group and Norwest Ventures. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Cendyn Corporation and Accel-KKR.

