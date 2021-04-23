Castell Project Partners with She Has a Deal to Build Fortuna’s Table

ATLANTA — Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, and She Has a Deal, a real estate investment platform that creates pathways to hotel ownership and development for women, announced the formation of a joint venture to build Fortuna’s Table. The new endeavor will connect diverse prospective hotel owners to knowledge, guides, and community so they can make their hotel dreams a reality.

“Both organizations are focused on women reaching the upper echelons of the hospitality industry. Fortuna’s Table is a truly collaborative endeavor to help women and minorities reach leadership and ownership in the industry,” said Peggy Berg, chair, Castell Project, Inc. “She Has a Deal will provide its pitch competition participants with the additional resources of Fortuna, while Castell will offer women pursuing leadership the opportunity to evaluate hotel ownership both through the resources on Fortuna and through access to She Has a Deal’s structured masterclasses. It’s truly a win-win.”

Inspired by the business incubators that bring tech startups to life, Fortuna’s Table will provide aspiring and established entrepreneurs with knowledge, guidance, and community. The project opens a wide funnel of interest to new markets of potential hotel owners through PR and social media and shares knowledge about hotel ownership with exclusive content from experts and sponsors at a soon-to-launch website. Named after the goddess of fortune and personification of luck, Fortuna’s Table also provides guidance and community through “tables,” virtual meetings with peers, guides, and industry experts.

“The investment side of the business needs to be more diverse and inclusive,” said Tracy Prigmore of TLTsolutions and She Has a Deal founder. “For women to participate fully in leadership, more women need to have access to ownership. We look forward to making additional announcements regarding our programs in the coming weeks as this initiative builds.”