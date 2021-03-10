Castell Project Releases Third Annual Women Speakers in Hospitality List

ATLANTA — As virtual events secure their place and in-person hospitality industry events ramp-up, officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, today released its annual “WSH List.” Now entering its third year, the Women Speakers in Hospitality List is comprised of prominent female hoteliers and hospitality real estate executives with the background prowess required to be dynamic speakers at the industry’s numerous events. Castell Project provides a complimentary, curated short-list of qualified speakers to all conference organizers seeking to add excitement to their line-up through diversity of knowledge, experiences, and perspectives.

“With vaccinations becoming widely available, conference organizers already are committing to speakers and panelists for upcoming seasons, creating an ideal opportunity to inject more gender diversity into their line-ups,” said Peggy Berg, chair, Castell Project, Inc. “Women held one in eight speaking spots at investment conferences in 2019—which is neither enough for qualified women to build the public reputations needed to advance in leadership, nor is it enough to attract the female talent the industry wants. With the ‘reset’ caused by the pandemic, Castell Project looks to reverse this reality by providing conferences with the women leaders available within our industry.”

Speaking provides recognition and opportunities to rising executives. Seeing women on the podium shows women in the talent pool that hospitality is competitive for their career aspirations. Castell Project, Inc. works towards a gender-inclusive balance of speakers that reflects the industry and its future.

The WSH list is updated annually and is distilled from lists of executives in the industry. Women who wish to be added to the list may submit their name, contact information, and speaking experience/background to Peggy Berg at pberg@castellproject.org.

