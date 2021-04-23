Raines Acquires Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa

FLORENCE, South Carolina — Raines, a hospitality management, development, and investment group, announced the acquisition of the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa, located minutes away from downtown Waynesville, North Carolina. The property, which will be owned, developed, and operated by Raines, joins the firm’s boutique hotel division, Woven by Raines, and expands their existing footprint in western North Carolina, where they also manage The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton, in nearby Asheville.

The 165-acre property houses the historic 111-room hotel as well as a 27-hole golf course, originally designed by prolific golf architect Donald Ross. Once the center of Waynesville activity, serving as the venue for many of life’s memorable moments—from concerts, weddings, and golf tournaments—Raines managing partners Grey Raines and David Tart hope to honor the property’s legacy, restoring its original charm and character. The renovation is scheduled to begin in late summer and will take approximately 16 to 24 months to complete.

“The history and beauty surrounding the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa are unmatched and the same can be said for the entire Waynesville community,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “On behalf of the Raines team, we look forward to starting renovations on the historic lodging and golf course, ultimately delivering an experience in western North Carolina like no other.”

As the third property in the Woven by Raines portfolio, the team is looking forward to the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa to officially join the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, an independently minded collection of upper-midscale and above properties. Just as no two travelers are alike, every Trademark hotel is distinctive, often taking on the character of the place where it is built.

Revive and Restore

Renovations will begin on the resort-private hotel and golf club this summer; the property will remain open and operational for the duration of the project. Raines’ plans not only include a full restoration of the hotel and golf course, but also new construction additions, including practice facilities, golf cottages, restaurants, and more.

“We are excited to further expand our footprint into the beautiful western North Carolina market,” said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. “The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa will be an excellent addition to the Woven by Raines portfolio, alongside The Foundry and Hotel Florence. Our experience as owners ourselves, curated with expert leadership and a tailored service approach, is what makes Woven the best in its space.”

Raines is currently in the process of selecting local architects and contractors to assist with the restoration and repositioning of the hotel, and they have partnered with Bobby Weed Golf Design to fully renovate the golf course, which will include modifying the course to a traditional 18-holes while preserving the history of the original Donald Ross design. Additionally, seven-times James Beard Award nominated chef John Fleer of Asheville’s Rhubarb and Benne on Eagle will program and design the property’s restaurants and culinary offerings.

Steeped in History

Built on what was originally a dairy farm, The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa opened in 1926 as the Waynesville Country Club. Home to the Carolina “9,” designed by Donald Ross, the course has hosted many PGA legends from Sam Snead, Chi-Chi Rodriquez, and Arnold Palmer. The original intent was to construct aesthetically pleasing courses that were not only challenging but also accessible for all skill levels. For decades, the property has maintained an identity as a mountain destination for golf enthusiasts and those simply looking for a relaxing getaway.