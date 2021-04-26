Canopy by Hilton Opens San Antonio Riverwalk Property

SAN ANTONIO, Texas and MCLEAN, Virginia – Hilton and White Lodging announce the opening of Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk located on the San Antonio Riverwalk. The 195-room hotel officially opened on Thursday, April 22, and is the first Canopy by Hilton in San Antonio. With its new restaurant and bar, this addition to the neighborhood mixes colorful old-world vibes with the city’s rejuvenated art, entertainment, and culinary scene.

“We are thrilled to provide our guests with an authentic experience that brings San Antonio to life through locally-inspired design and south Texas cuisine while also providing a place to relax and recharge,” Daniel Haughan, general manager of Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk. “With incredible views of the Riverwalk and cultural attractions just steps away, guests are immersed in San Antonio’s vibrant fiesta culture.”

Designed as a natural extension of the surrounding city, Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk boasts spacious guestrooms, suites, and public spaces that strike a balance between modern design and rich cultural décor. This includes integrating the old Civil War-era Alamo Fish Market building and repurposing historical elements such as the cistern and limestone walls.

Guestrooms are thoughtfully designed, showcasing artwork and textiles that reflect the city of San Antonio. The black-and-white shower tile pattern in the bathroom represents the classic San Antonio quatrefoil logo, which honors the four specific city pillars: people, pride, passion, and promise.

“I can’t think of a better city in which to grow Canopy’s footprint in Texas. San Antonio increasingly becomes a must-visit destination for its rich history, architecture, award-winning restaurants, and eclectic culture,” said Phil Cordell, global category head, lifestyle and global brand head, Canopy by Hilton. “We look forward to offering guests a truly positive stay at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk as we continue to expand Hilton’s lifestyle portfolio and open new properties in sought-after locations around the world.”

Locally-Inspired Cuisine

UNESCO has designated San Antonio a “Creative City of Gastronomy,” recognizing the city’s rich culinary heritage and local food movements. Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk embraces the local food scene with its two on-site restaurants that combine modern cuisine and local ingredients:

Domingo Restaurant: From brunch plates to appetizers and dinner entrees, Domingo’s menu offers the flavors of south Texas, celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair. The on-site restaurant features a diverse menu that starts with lighter fare, including Mexican shrimp cocktail and halibut ceviche and finishes with entrees like ribeye a la plancha and green chile and chicken enchiladas.

Otro Bar: Sitting on the third floor, the elevated space includes an open-air terrace with great views of the Riverwalk alongside small bites and tacos. Otro’s full bar features creative cocktails, including the River Walker and a collection of non-alcoholic alternatives.

We’ve Got You Covered

At Canopy by Hilton, enthusiasts (hotel team members) connect guests to the best of downtown San Antonio and are always happy to arrange a city tour or suggest a hidden gem to explore. At Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, enthusiasts define the local vibe, sharing their knowledge and experiences with guests, and complimentary Canopy Bikes to explore the city. Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is the ultimate destination for dog lovers and travelers looking to bring their canine along for the journey – Canopy offers each canine a Bark Box which includes a dog’s guide to the neighborhood and a welcome gift.

Energizing Comfort

Guestrooms feature beds that are covered by the brand’s signature, locally inspired canopies that create an ideal sleeping environment, complemented by Serta mattresses for optimal support and temperature control. Each room is thoughtfully designed and offers a welcoming and relaxing experience that leaves guests feeling recharged with an open closet system, built-in refrigerator drawer, and a Nespresso coffeemaker. From early morning to late at night, the hotel’s lobby space is a vibrant and energetic space for work, rest and play. In addition, the fitness center features an assortment of cardio, strength, core, and balance equipment.

Meeting Space

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk also offers 2,300 square feet of meeting and event space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcasing views of the San Antonio Riverwalk, an open terrace, and ample natural lighting. The collaborative meeting space also includes linen-less event tables for a sustainable approach to meetings. Designed to create event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe, and socially responsible, Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk features Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, a global cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events that provides curated solutions for every step of the event planning process.

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is also part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free Standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using Digital Key.

The latest opening is Canopy by Hilton’s fourth property in Texas, and joins Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco, Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown, and Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown. Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is owned by Crockett Urban Ventures and operated by White Lodging.