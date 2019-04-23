Accor Appoints Heather McCrory as CEO, North and Central America

Accor has appointed Heather McCrory as its new CEO, North and Central America. McCrory will also serve as a member of the group’s executive committee.

In her new position, McCrory will have strategic oversight for more than 115 hotels and more than 28,000 employees across North and Central America. Accor brands and partnerships in the region include Fairmont, Sofitel, Delano, SLS, Banyan Tree, Pullman, Swissôtel, 21c Museum Hotels—MGallery Hotel Collection, Mondrian, Hyde, Novotel, Mama Shelter, ibis, and ibis Styles.

A seasoned professional with a hospitality background spanning more than 30 years, McCrory most recently served as executive vice president of operations, North and Central America region for Accor, a position which gave her wide-ranging oversight of hotel operations, technology, design and technical services, spa, retail, rooms, food & beverage, and integrations and openings, with a strong focus on driving operational excellence in key areas of employee and guest engagement, service culture, revenue, GOP margins, and owner relations.

McCrory also serves as the executive sponsor for North and Central America for RiiSE, Accor’s international network to promote diversity. In 2018, she chaired the first annual Women on the RiiSE Forum, bringing together more than 60 women in leadership from throughout the region for professional and personal development, inspiration, motivation, and networking.

An active leader in the hospitality industry, McCrory is the past chair of Tourism Toronto, past vice chair of the board of directors for the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), as well as a past board member of the Ontario Breast Cancer Association.

McCrory is based in the Accor regional office in Toronto.