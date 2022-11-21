Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground Opens

ATLANTA—IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease announced the opening of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Maryland. With 69 guestrooms and nearly 50,000 square feet, the newly constructed Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground is the latest extension of the engagement between IHG, Lendlease, and the Privatized Army Lodging (PAL) initiative. The hotel also represents the 16th Candlewood Suites property made possible through PAL, which now supports more than 12,000 hotel rooms across 40 military installations nationwide.

Chuck Sourbeer, vice president of operations for IHG Army Hotels, said, “For more than 13 years, IHG Army Hotels has proudly worked to extend the spirit of true hospitality to military members and their families through first-class, service-minded properties, and the opening of the new Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground further underscores the successes of our collaboration with the PAL initiative. Whether for a single night or an extended stay, the Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground provides all the amenities guests need to rest and reconnect, backed by an understanding and caring staff.”

The Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground offers a variety of rooms, including studio and one-bedroom suites, and accommodates the needs of today’s military travelers. Each suite includes a full kitchen, supplemented by a hot breakfast, and the Lending Locker, which makes appliances (such as slow cookers and waffle irons) available for checkout. The property also has an outdoor Gazebo Grill with a fireplace and Distinguished Visitors’ Quarters.

Matt Garrett, senior vice president at Lendlease and general manager of PAL, said, “I am incredibly proud of the entire Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels teams for working diligently to deliver this impressive hotel despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of PAL’s priorities is to improve the guest experience through outstanding hotel amenities and services.”

Advertisement

IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease offer benefits for military travelers and their families. Additionally, IHG Army Hotels employ veterans and military spouses who recognize the challenges and needs of the on-post environment and are qualified to serve guests accordingly. Family members and spouses working at these hotels can maintain employment with IHG if relocated.

An IHG Green Engage Hotel, the Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground participates in IHG Army Hotels’ sustainability and environmental impact measurement and management program, and can access more than 200 enhancements to reduce waste, energy, and water consumption.

IHG Hotels & Resorts serves as the operator and manager of the Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground with Lendlease, assuming the roles of property owner, developer, design-builder, and asset manager.