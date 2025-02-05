Canary Technologies Launches AI Voice Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced the launch of its AI Voice platform, an end-to-end suite of AI-powered hotel assistants that handle traveler calls, bookings, and hotel operations.

Canary’s AI Voice is a full-service AI-driven voice platform that answers calls and handles various guest needs. The platform integrates four AI solutions for hospitality: AI Front Desk Assistant, AI Concierge Assistant, AI Central Reservations Assistant, and AI Booking Agent.

“A new era of guest communication is unfolding, presenting hotels with an unprecedented opportunity to redefine hospitality,” said SJ Sawhney, co-founder and president, Canary Technologies. “Modern travelers expect instant answers, seamless bookings, and around-the-clock support, yet hotel and central reservation teams are often unable to handle peak demand. The result? A compromised guest experience and missed revenue. Our AI Voice Platform is designed specifically for hotels to bridge this gap—enhancing operations and elevating service across the entire guest journey.”

Canary’s AI-driven communication tools help hotels and call centers free up staff, creating more time for hospitality. Some hotel groups are already using Canary AI to improve efficiency.