Cambria Expands With New Franchise Agreements and Groundbreakings

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, recently announced that the brand has signed several franchise agreements since the beginning of the year, adding to its pipeline—including properties in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida; Nashville; and Atlanta. The brand also broke ground on three new hotels in Austin, Texas; downtown Minneapolis; and Somerville, Mass., which join 26 other Cambria hotels currently under construction. Earlier this year, Cambria announced that the brand surpassed 50 open properties.

“Downturns can present opportunity, and Cambria’s dedicated development team has been working around the clock to identify and create opportunities for our development partners during these unprecedented times,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Cambria persevered during the 2008 recession in part by providing developers with balance sheet support and filling equity gaps in projects. Similarly, we entered the COVID-19 pandemic with an extremely strong balance sheet, which has allowed us to continue to invest in the brand’s growth and help drive new projects forward with incentives and capital support. We believe Cambria’s robust pipeline and strong investment potential help position the brand to emerge from the current crisis even stronger than before.”

“Cambria’s continued growth, in today’s challenging environment, showcases how the brand’s strategic locations and locally inspired designs truly resonate with developers and consumers,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Cambria hotels are designed to help guests make the most of their trips, and as guests are ready to travel again, Cambria will be there to provide the experience they’ve come to know and love, with a heightened focus on health and wellness—helping people feel at their best.”

In addition to participating in Choice’s Commitment to Clean guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene, and social distancing, the brand has introduced Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests, and more.

