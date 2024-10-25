WASHINGTON—AHLA Foundation announced the distribution of nearly one million dollars in scholarship funding for students at hospitality programs around the country.

The Foundation awarded approximately $944,000 to 369 students who will be attending 88 different colleges and universities. AHLA Foundation awards two types of scholarships: self-nominated, in which students apply directly to compete for one of eight scholarships regardless of where they attend school; and school-nominated, which requires that a student attend one of the 67 schools affiliated with the foundation.

Scholarship awards have been the bedrock of the AHLA Foundation since its creation in 1953. The Foundation has disbursed more than $16 million in academic scholarships, making education available to thousands of future industry leaders.

“Scholarships are an integral part of the Foundation’s commitment to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals as they pursue careers in the hotel industry,” said AHLA Foundation President Anna Blue. “These scholarships make it possible for the next generation of leaders to find their place in hospitality.”

The AHLA Foundation Academic Scholarship Program includes funds provided by the AHLAF General Campaign, AHLA Foundation Hospitality 2000 Campaign, Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), AHLAF New Century Fund, the National Restaurant Association, John Clifford Memorial Fund, Cecil B. Day Memorial Fund, Handlery Hotels, Conrad N. Hilton Memorial Fund, Creighton Holden Memorial Fund, Hospitality Asset Managers Association, Steve Hymans Extended Stay Scholarship, Richard Kessler, J. Willard Marriott Memorial Fund, Joseph McInerney Scholarship, Curtis C. Nelson Fund, and individual contributions to AHLA Foundation’s Annual Giving Fund. Earlier this year, the Foundation launched a portal to allow students to assess their eligibility and pursue multiple scholarship opportunities through a single application.

AHLA Foundation also awarded over $30,000 to more than 20 students as part of an incoming freshman scholarship pilot program. Three community colleges—Frederick Community College, Northampton Community College, and Valencia Colleg—participated in the pilot as part of an effort to increase interest and enrollment within their respective hospitality programs.