A small boutique hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., Les Cactus is a design-focused property that merges a traditional hotel feel with a modern style. Located in the Warm Sands neighborhood of Palm Springs, the hotel’s pink exterior gives the historic 1930s property a refreshed feel. The space holds an equally vibrant history, landing its name from the 60s French rock ‘n roll hit by Jacques Dutronc, “Les Cactus.”

The hotel was refreshed under the direction of up-and-coming Los Angeles hotelier and designer Matthew Kurtz. In a collaboration with local hoteliers Richard Crisman and Jeff Brock, they created a space they call “whimsical” and “chic,” while still approachable and minimalistic. Les Cactus was designed to attract guests who are focused on self-sufficiency, design, and experience at a reasonable price.

The hotel is pet-friendly and features 27 guestrooms, which include a mix of one-bedroom suites and studios, with many offering large kitchenettes. The guestrooms are laid out bungalow-style and have vintage furnishings. Amenities also include a massage room, a hammock garden, and rooftop deck.

