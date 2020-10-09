For many, the month of August is considered to be a period of leisure—a time when summer slowdowns typically prompt holiday trips and family vacations, all leading up to the moment when children go back to school. Unfortunately, however, this August was anything but typical. As the United States passed five million cases of COVID-19, it became increasingly apparent that many are still hesitant to travel, with a majority of Americans (73 percent) stating that they believe it will take months, or even years, for vacations to return to normal, according to EY’s latest Future Consumer Index.

In the hospitality sector, this reticence to travel has presented key challenges for businesses considering how, and when, to safely reopen. For this $144 billion industry to truly recover, it will be incredibly important for hotels and other businesses to reframe their perspectives for what the “new normal” might look like—not simply returning to where we began, but instead, pioneering in a new era of hospitality with transparency and technology at its foundation.

Here are three key insights that hospitality leaders can—and should—leverage to build and maintain trust in a post-pandemic world: