GF Hotels & Resorts Announces Three Leadership Promotions

PHILADELPHIA—GF Hotels & Resorts announced three leadership promotions within its internal executive team. John Rubino has been promoted to president, managed division, including a dual role as the chief operating officer of the same subsector. Additionally, Vineet Nayyar has been promoted to president, owned division, including a dual role as the chief operating officer for the same subsector. And Lisa Drake has been promoted to vice president, development and owner relations.

John Rubino

Rubino joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and has continued to be part of the executive team. With over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Rubino has held various positions within the field, including executive vice president, senior vice president of operations, vice president of operations, regional director of operations, regional director of training, area manager, and general manager. Since joining GF, Rubino has assisted in adding more than 130 managed properties to the GF portfolio and recruiting more than 15 executives to the team.

“John’s leadership style encompasses the genuine spirit of hospitality,” says Kenneth Kochenour, CEO and founder of GF Hotels & Resorts. “While impressing clients and delivering superior results are critical, employee satisfaction and workplace culture are fundamental. Guided by John’s exceptional leadership, we look forward to the continued success in growth, investment, and strategic planning.”

Vineet Nayyar

Nayyar brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Since joining the team in 2000, Nayyar has served in all areas of hotel management and worked with Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Radisson.

“It’s an exciting time for GF Hotels & Resorts as we continue to pivot through these challenging times we are looking forward to Vineet’s leadership contributions,” said Kochenour.

His industry expertise led to a seat on Holiday Inn’s General Manager Advisory Board, and he is currently a member of the IHG Owners Association and DoubleTree Hotel Owner Advisory Council. He received a degree in Hotel Management from the Alpina School of Hotel Management, Switzerland.

Lisa Drake

Drake joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2018. With over 10 years of hospitality experience in sales, marketing, and revenue management, Drake has brought knowledge, perspective, and enthusiasm to the development team.

Drake continued to help grow GF Hotels & Resorts through their rebranding from GF Management to GF Hotels and Resorts and adding over 130 managed properties to the GF portfolio. In her new role, she will be focusing on growth and retention in both the bank workout and third-party management divisions alongside the development team.

Drake graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and earned her certificate in Hotel Revenue Management from Cornell University in 2015. Drake is an active volunteer with Philadelphia’s Big Brothers & Big Sisters program in her free time.