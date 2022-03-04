ISHC Is Accepting Young Leader Award Nominations

The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) is now accepting nominations for the Young Leader Award to be presented at the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin, Germany on May 3-5, 2022.

The Young Leader Award was established by ISHC and IHIF in 2009 to recognize the excellence of young emerging leaders in the hospitality industry. Candidates must meet the following criteria:

35 years of age or younger. Born on or after May 5, 1986

Currently works for or directly within the hotel sector

Is recognized by peers and industry members as an emerging leader for the hotel industry

Whose contributions are already making an impact on the hotel industry

The deadline for submissions is midnight GMT on March 15, 2022. All candidates need to be nominated by a sponsor from within their organization or by someone with direct work experience with the nominee.

Andrea Belfanti, executive director of ISHC commented, “It is with great anticipation that we look forward to presenting the Young Leader Award at IHIF this year. It is more important than ever for our industry to come together, collaborate and rebuild. An important piece in this rebuilding will be the young, talented individuals with fresh ideas and different perspectives. We are honored to be part of the Young Leader Award and would like to thank IHIF for their partnership.”

Questex’s Group President of Hospitality & Travel, Alexi Khajavi, ISHC, said, “Our theme for IHIF 2022 is People, Planet, Profit and is cognizant of a time when the hospitality industry is facing one of its biggest challenges with staff shortages and a lack of young blood rising through the ranks. The industry has been hit hard throughout the pandemic, perhaps making it a less attractive option for young students and graduates as it may be perceived as an unstable industry. There is work to be done in tackling this people crisis and in particular, how we can help attract and retain new talent for the long term. This award has never been more important and Questex is delighted to continue our work with ISHC on the Young Leader Award and look forward to receiving this year’s nominations.”