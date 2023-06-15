Finance & DevelopmentBaird/STR Hotel Stock Index Dropped 2.6 Percent in May 2023
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Dropped 2.6 Percent in May 2023

By LODGING Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index declined 2.6 percent in May to a level of 5,287.

“Hotel stocks were mixed in May—the Hotel REITs increased slightly and outperformed the real estate benchmark by 400 bps, while the Global Hotel Brands declined and underperformed the S&P 500’s marginal gain by 380 bps,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “While macroeconomic concerns have subsided recently, investors are incrementally focused on normalizing customer and geographic demand trends and slower year-over-year RevPAR growth, particularly related to last year’s strong summer travel season domestically.”

“While small, demand was back up in May with a lift from graduations and concerts, setting the stage for a solid summer,” said Amanda Hite, STR president. “We upgraded the forecast in our most recent revision despite expectations of a mild recession and recent banking woes. In line with earlier projections, however, year-over-year growth has slowed with tougher comparables. Any growth is noteworthy though considering the underlying economic uncertainty.”

In May, the Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell behind the S&P 500 (up 0.2 percent) but came in above the MSCI US REIT Index (down 3.2 percent).

The Hotel Brand sub-index fell 3.6 percent from April to 9,815, while the Hotel REIT sub-index grew 0.8 percent to 1,053.

Previous article
Quore Recreates Reporting Engine App
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
hospitality technology - business person on tablet with analytics
Technology

Quore Recreates Reporting Engine App

LODGING Staff -
Industry News

Blackstone Completes Cvent Acquisition

LODGING Staff -