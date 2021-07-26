Azul Hospitality Group Adds Eight Hotels to its Portfolio

SAN DIEGO — Azul Hospitality Group, a hospitality company with an individualized approach to maximizing performance, has added all eight Seaview Investor hotels to their growing portfolio of managed assets.

“Azul’s success is due in large part to our strategic partnerships,” said Rick Mansur, President, and CEO, Azul Hospitality Group. “We are honored to have a leading investor like Seaview as a partner. With the improving industry conditions, along with our ability to drive efficient and innovative hospitality operations, we are confident that we will maximize their investment returns.”

The eight-property, 1,403-room portfolio includes:

AC Hotel by Marriott Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard in Los Angeles, California

Embassy Suites by Hilton LAX North in Los Angeles, California

H Hotel Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton in Los Angeles, California

Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California

Hotel Trio in Healdsburg, California

Residence Inn by Marriott Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California

Residence Inn by Marriott Los Angeles at LAX in Los Angeles, California

This partnership between Azul Hospitality Group and Seaview Investors, LLC will give these properties access to Azul’s complete array of resources and rigorous approach to management to ensure an increase in the portfolio’s profitability.

“We are pleased to partner with Azul, which will give our properties access to a strategic, data-driven, and analytical team,” said Bob Alter, president and founder, Seaview Investors, LLC. “They are a natural fit for our portfolio and will bring the operational expertise to continue to elevate these assets to the top of their respective markets.”