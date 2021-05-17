IHG’s avid hotels Opens Seven Properties Across the United States

The IHG Hotels & Resorts avid hotels brand opened a new property in Forth Worth, Texas, and had six additional openings across the United States. The avid hotels brand is growing with seven new hotels in new cities, including three hotels in Texas.

The 2020 Census by the U.S. Census Bureau found that Texas gained the most population by the numbers, with nearly 4 million more residents added in the last 10 years. With dozens of companies in the technology and infrastructure segments calling Texas home, avid hotels now has properties in Austin, Fort Worth, and the Corpus Christi area.

In addition to avid hotel Austin-Tech Ridge, avid hotel Corpus Christi Portland, and avid hotel Fort Worth-Fossil Creek, the brand is also growing with avid hotel Columbus Northwest – Hillard, avid hotel Fort Mill – Amusement Park, avid hotel Savannah South-Gateway, and avid hotel Kalamazoo East.

These new hotels have been thoughtfully designed to meet guests’ expectations and feature fresh and modern spaces, “Good All Round” grab-and-go complimentary breakfast, and contemporary guestrooms.

The newest addition to the avid hotels family, avid hotel Fort Worth – Fossil Creek, marks the 37th property for the brand and is located 15 miles from Sundance Square Downtown, home to the Bass Performance Hall, the Texas Motor Speedway, and the Fort Worth Stockyards. Fort Worth is known as the gateway to the West, and the hotel staff is ready to welcome interstate visitors from the neighboring cities of Waco, Austin, Dallas, and Oklahoma City.

Kalpesh Patel, Buffalo Lodging LLC (Texas), owner, avid hotel Fort Worth – Fossil Creek, commented, “We’re so excited to bring the avid hotels brand to the vibrant city of Fort Worth and help guests experience all that this area has to offer. This hotel is suited to both business and leisure travelers and has exceptional details guests will appreciate, including blackout roller shades, a spacious room, and free WiFi. We look forward to welcoming our first guests to this new property soon.”

All seven new-build properties are designed from the brand’s prototype and feature guest-centric hallmarks such as room design, new technology, and grab-and-go breakfast. All rooms are designed for sound sleeping, with high-quality mattresses and linens, a choice of firm and soft pillows, and a purposeful design that reduces noise. All avid hotel stays are backed by the IHG Clean promise, which guarantees that the room will be ‘just right’ upon arrival and is cleaned against a 50-point checklist. If the room does not meet the promise upon check-in, the hotel will offer an immediate room change.

Karen Gilbride, VP of avid hotels and Atwell Suites, commented, “With travel on the rise across the country, each brand new avid hotel offers a clean and safe stay. Guests can be confident that their visit will be ‘just right.’ Our focus on the basics done exceptionally well at a fair price means that the guests will have a great experience. We are excited by the momentum of this brand and to be working with great partners like Buffalo Lodging LLC.”

The avid hotel brand is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ strong essentials brand portfolio, which includes hotel brands such as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express and is part of IHG Rewards, one of the largest hotel loyalty programs in the world. Since its introduction in 2017, the brand has quickly grown across the United States and Mexico with more than 180 hotels under development throughout the Americas region. Additional avid hotels will be coming to the cities of Macon (Georgia), Fayetteville (North Carolina), Memphis (Tennessee), Round Rock (Texas), and Lexington (Kentucky) this year.