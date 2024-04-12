LOS ANGELES, California—Springboard Hospitality announced its collaboration with Procure Impact. By sourcing products from social enterprises, Springboard Hospitality will add new products—ranging from in-room coffee and snacks to wellness products like candles and bath salts—as well as demonstrate its commitment to driving social impact by supporting vulnerable communities through its pledge of 5,000 hours of work.

“We believe that every purchase has the power to make a difference,” shares Ben Rafter, CEO of Springboard Hospitality. “Our commitment to sourcing from social enterprises reflects our values of compassion and social responsibility, and we are excited to partner with Procure Impact to make this vision a reality.”

“At Procure Impact, we are proud to support Springboard Hospitality in its mission to drive social impact through responsible sourcing,” said Jen Collins, president of Procure Impact. “By doing business in this way, Springboard is not only enhancing the guest experience through high-quality, hand-crafted products but also creating meaningful job opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment. We applaud Springboard’s leadership in aligning their values and procurement goals.”

Springboard Hospitality has pledged a goal of creating 5,000 hours of work through purchases on the Procure Impact platform. With this commitment, they join the Dignity of Work Pledge, an initiative recently launched by Procure Impact and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) with the goal of creating 100,000 hours of paid employment for overlooked populations. Each vendor on the Procure Impact platform—such as snack products, bathroom amenities, as well as home goods such as glassware, coasters, and candles—employs individuals facing barriers to work, including survivors of trafficking, veterans, at-risk youth, refugees, individuals with disabilities, and individuals who have experience poverty, incarceration, homelessness, mental health issues, trauma, or substance use disorders.