Hendersonville, Tenn.—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 August 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 19-25 August 2018, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: +0.8% to 70.1%

Average daily rate (ADR): +0.5% to US$128.57

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.2% at US$90.08

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando, Florida, posted the largest jump in RevPAR (+18.0% to US$72.85), due largely to the only double-digit lift in ADR (+10.3% to US$107.43). The market saw the second-largest increase in occupancy (+7.0% to 67.8%).

Houston, Texas, experienced the only double-digit rise in occupancy (+14.8% to 64.2%) and the second-largest increase in RevPAR (+17.2% to US$62.47).

Overall, 15 of the Top 25 Markets reported a RevPAR increase.

Nashville, Tennessee, registered the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (-9.4% to 71.8%), ADR (-7.3% to US$139.43) and RevPAR (-16.0% to US$100.11).

Atlanta, Georgia, saw the only other double-digit drop in RevPAR (-12.6% to US$69.72), due to the second-largest decreases in occupancy (-7.9% to 66.5%) and ADR (-5.1% to US$104.87).

