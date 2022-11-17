Anything Hotel and OpenHotel Announce a Strategic Partnership

LOS ANGELES, California—Anything Hotel announced a strategic partnership with OpenHotel, a cloud-based PMS. The partnership aligns the two companies to offer hotels and resorts technology and marketing. OpenHotel’s software platform services a variety of properties including chains, small independents, boutiques, and homes.

“Anything Hotel has been able to help clients across our portfolio and can customize their solutions to fit specific needs, “ said OpenHotel CEO, Jeff Herrin. “Anything Hotel has a deep industry understanding that most other agencies lack. They have a seasoned, reliable team that is easy to work with and delivers consistent results.”

Anything Hotel has omnichannel hospitality marketing focused on growing brands through Meta, digital and social marketing, public relations, branding, website design and optimization, and property management services.

“At Anything Hotel, we pride ourselves in finding the best solutions for our hospitality clients to effectively and efficiently run their business and maximize profit,” said Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, CEO and founder, Anything Hotel. “And our partnership with OpenHotel provides just that.”