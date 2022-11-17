Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan Breaks Ground

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America celebrated the groundbreaking of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan property located in Duncan, South Carolina. The franchised property is being developed and managed by VMV Capital and is located off I-85 in Spartanburg County between Greenville and Spartanburg.

The four-story, 88-room Extended Stay America Premier Suites will have WiFi, breakfast, cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. In addition, the rooms include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, pillowtop beds, recliners, and a workspace.

“The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan will serve the growing demand for extended stay lodging in the area and continues our strategy of growing the brand through franchising,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “It is always a pleasure to work with owners like VMV Capital who invest in their own communities and help us continue to meet the growing demand for extended-stay lodging.”

“This Extended Stay America Premier Suites is the first of its kind in the VMV Capital portfolio. The in-room amenities create an apartment-style environment for the business and leisure traveler alike, fostering an at-home experience during long-term stays,” said Vinny Patel, CEO of VMV Capital. “Mark and the Extended Stay America team are passionate and understand the value these hotels bring to the local community and traveler of tomorrow.”

The town of Duncan, South Carolina, is located on the I-85 corridor halfway between Spartanburg and Greenville. It is in the center of a metropolitan area for leisure and business. The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan offers access to many businesses, including BMW, Michelin, and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Construction is already underway, and the Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Duncan is expected to open in the summer of 2023.