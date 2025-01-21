An Exemplar of Sustainable Design

Completed in January, the renovation of the Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui, Hawaii, utilized locally sourced materials and indigenous motifs in spaces such as the striking lobby. “We wanted to create a design that was authentically Hawaiian and evoked the unique spirit of the island,” said Regan McLean, NCIDQ, senior designer at Parker Torres Design Inc., who led the project. “Our design emphasized that the Fairmont Kea Lani serves as a reminder of Maui’s captivating beauty, deeply rooted in history and tradition, inviting guests to uncover its profound depth. For example, we used vibrant colors inspired by local flowers and dramatic sunsets, reflecting Maui’s landscape to infuse color in the space.” The interiors showcased major architectural elements made of monkeypod wood from Hawaiian monkeypod trees, which significantly lowered the carbon footprint for sourcing materials. “We knew from the beginning of the project that we wanted wood to be a key element of the design,” explained Aaron Miller, senior project manager. “So, with the help of the local project management and hotel team we were connected to a local millworker who sent us samples of native Hawaiian woods before we even started our design process. These beautiful samples inspired the extensive use of monkeypod wood. When possible, materials were local to the island, and community artisans were chosen for fabrication of feature pieces, further strengthening the local connection and minimizing the overall footprint.” Suppliers that helped Parker Torres Design realize its vision for the lobby include Valley Forge Fabrics Inc, Soho Myriad Art Consulting, Demar Leather, Indo Puri, Composition Hospitality, Neil Allen Industries Inc, Studio AT Inc, Kevin Barry Fine Art, and HB Lighting.

1 Locally Sourced Wood Monkeypod wood is carved into patterns rooted in local tradition, “layering textured and detailed wood elements to create a dynamic and warm environment,” described Regan McLean, NCIDQ, senior designer at Parker Torres Design Inc. 2 Island Greenery The team at Parker Torres Design enhanced the indigenous ambiance by using local vegetation in all the planters throughout the lobby. “This approach also reduced the environmental impact of shipping and sourcing outside of the island,” McLean noted. 3 Intimate Lighting “We wanted to keep the ocean view as open as possible to maximize the view especially at sunset. This ceiling light is the only feature that hangs above the bar and was intended to highlight the unique shape of the bar at the entry and draw guests to the bar,” said McLean. 4 Maui’s Landscape McLean explained that the rain “lands in the vegetation on top of the volcano Haleakala, and the water then flows down the volcano in streams and into the ocean. … The flooring pattern mimics the winding streams, illustrated in two contrasting stones.”