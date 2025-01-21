PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management added Spark by Hilton Tucson Airport to its management portfolio. This deal supports Aligned’s strategy of leveraging its expertise, local insights, and industry relationships to grow its footprint in the Tucson market, where the company already manages six properties.

Spark by Hilton Tucson Airport was previously a Comfort Suites that closed during the pandemic. The hotel was purchased in Q4 2024, at which point Aligned and the hotel’s owner began the renovation process.

“Our corporate team has a long history of working with Hilton—more than 100 years combined,” said Bryan Tubaugh, founder and CEO, Aligned Hospitality Management. “Having worked with the hotel giant for so long, we know exactly what owners need for a successful conversion. We understand Hilton’s standards inside and out, and we use that knowledge to guide owners through the entire process, making sure their properties succeed.”

The 87-key property Spark by Hilton Tucson Airport has breakfast, parking, and WiFi. It also has an indoor pool and fitness center, streaming entertainment, and is pet-friendly. It is less than a minute away from the Tucson Airport and offers an airport shuttle. It also offers proximity to the Pima County Fairgrounds, Desert Diamond Casino, and Kino Sports complex.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure this property’s success in the thriving Tucson market,” he said. “Tucson is the birthplace of Aligned Hospitality, and we are thrilled to continue to grow our portfolio in our hometown.”

The property is slated to officially open in February 2025.