BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced a strategic partnership with JMA Ventures to manage the DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center, located in Spokane, Washington. The addition of this property expands Resolute Road’s footprint to eight states across the United States.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with JMA Ventures as we welcome the DoubleTree Spokane into the Resolute Road family,” said Gary Horton, president, Resolute Road Hospitality. “The DoubleTree’s strategic positioning, connected to Spokane’s 300,000 square foot convention center and close proximity to several colleges and universities, including Gonzaga University, combined with a multitude of outdoor recreation activities, makes it a great addition to our portfolio.”

The 375-room DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center has an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, EV charging stations, and 21,720 square feet of meeting space throughout 17 meeting rooms. The meeting area and its skybridge connection to the Spokane Convention Center provide convenience for guests attending local conventions and events. Onsite dining includes Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops.

Situated on the Centennial Trail, the property is three minutes from the 100-acre Riverfront Park and Spokane Falls. Guests can follow the Inland Northwest Ale Trail to over 46 breweries and wine-tasting rooms like Barrister and Mayhill, shopping, and dining at the River Park Square.

“Partnering with Resolute Road Hospitality, who has extensive experience managing hotels and deep local knowledge of the market, will enable us to fully deliver on our vision for the DoubleTree,” said Jan Smidek, partner, JMA Ventures. “We anticipate making significant investment in the upcoming renovation to fully refresh and modernize the meeting and conference space, public areas, and guestrooms to provide the quality guests expect from a modern DoubleTree. We are confident these enhancements will further solidify the hotel’s standing as a premier destination in Spokane.”