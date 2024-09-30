Sonesta Essential Rapid City Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Rapid City. The 200-room, upper-midscale property offers proximity to explore Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Custer State Park, the Crazy Horse Memorial, The Badlands National Park, and Black Hills National Forest.

“We are excited for the opening of Sonesta Essential Rapid City, which represents a milestone in the growth of our newest brand,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president franchise and development. “Since its debut in January 2023, Sonesta Essential’s appeal to both franchisees and consumers has made it Sonesta’s fastest growing brand.”

Sonesta Essential provides elevated bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.