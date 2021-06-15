Amara Resort and Spa Begins Renovation in Sedona, Arizona

SEDONA, Arizona — Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Arizona, has started a multimillion-dollar renovation that will bring a new “tree lodge” aesthetic to all 100 guestrooms and on-property public spaces.

Along the banks of Oak Creek, the renovation will be completed in phases to not affect the guest experience. Amara’s signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen, and the Amara Spa will also be enhanced, with the full project slated to be completed in fall 2021 ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“When the new design is unveiled later this year, Amara will not only have the newest guestrooms in the market, but it will be a destination where locals and world travelers alike will come to be immersed in the local culture through well-appointed design elements and Sedona-centric programming,” said Nick Solomon, general manager of Amara. “With the resort’s panoramic red rock views, creekside location, and its walkability to the dining, shopping, and entertainment in uptown Sedona, there’s really no other property like it in Northern Arizona.”

Taking inspiration from the surrounding red rocks and energy, the renovations at Amara will bring the outdoors in by encompassing all five of the natural elements surrounding the resort. Every room will feel like a sanctuary as neutral tones blend harmoniously with organic textures, while a deep blue feature wall will serve as an anchor to promote a sense of connection to the sights and sounds of the nearby babbling creek. Rich wooden elements like headboards handcrafted from local fallen trees, bedside lamps and new furnishings will allow guests to feel one with nature.

New artwork, carpet, and linens reflect the craftsmanship and traditions of the Hopi and Navajo tribes that are indigenous to Northern Arizona as bold patterns, geometric shapes, and handwoven details create a more masculine identity. The bathrooms will also be elevated to introduce a modern and functional approach with walk-in showers with rain shower heads and large porcelain tile that reflects the look of the sandstone layers.

The redesigned experience will begin upon arrival as guests enter a social, comfortable, and inviting lobby space. With a strong connection to place, the vaulted ceilings will have two eye-catching chandeliers inspired by star constellations, while wood accents and bold textures create a variety of subtle statement pieces through furniture, art, and accessories. A focal point of the lobby will be an elongated bar that extends from the adjoining SaltRock Southwest Kitchen into the communal area in order to encourage guests to grab a cocktail, mix, and mingle.

Additionally, alterations to the Amara Spa will reconfigure the entry vestibule for dual access to the spa’s lobby and a fitness center, allowing the previous center to be converted into a private dining or multipurpose room adjacent to SaltRock. Outside, guests can enjoy the cool mountain air while looking past the resort’s heated infinity-edge pool, playing games on the courtyard lawn, or grabbing a bite on SaltRock’s patio.

“The tree-lodge concept spoke to us the most for this renovation project as we felt that the high-vaulted ceiling and community environment in the lobby reminded us of an elevated Après-Ski ambience, while the rooms nestled amongst the trees gave us the nostalgia of a backyard treehouse,” said Anissa Mendil, of Mendil + Meyer Design Studio. “Our team is inspired by both the spiritual and adventurous personality of Sedona and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Amara and breathe new life into this celebrated resort.”

Amara Resort and Spa is owned by Northwood Hospitality, a national investment company that owns a hotel portfolio of independent and branded properties.