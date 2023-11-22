PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management has added the Comfort Suites Denver Tech Center to its portfolio. The property, owned by Colorado Hotel Group LLC and franchised by Choice Hotels, is Aligned’s first property outside of the Arizona market and the 21st in the company’s portfolio.

In the suburb of Englewood, the hotel is located 10 minutes from the Denver Tech Center, 30 minutes from downtown Denver, and 30 minutes from Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 73-key, all-suite property offers a fitness center, heated indoor pool, sundry shop, and meeting space.

“We are delighted to welcome Comfort Suites Denver Tech Center to the Aligned Hospitality Management family and thrilled to expand our footprint outside of Arizona as we position our organization as a national third-party management company,” said Bryan Tubaugh, CEO of Aligned Hospitality Management. “The notable growth Aligned has experienced in the last two years stems from the solid relationships and trust our leadership team has fostered over their careers.”