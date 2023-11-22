Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners With Good Pharma

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced a partnership with Good Pharma, a functional tea and coffee brand, for the guest experience with a focus on wellness. Good Pharma products are available at Viceroy DC and Hotel Zena, two Curator member properties in the Washington, D.C. area.

This partnership allows guests at selected properties to have Good Pharma’s products in various forms, including a welcome beverage, mocktails, or weekend brunch French press coffee. These offerings are also available at hotel retail outlets. The collaboration includes training hotel food and beverage teams with in-depth product knowledge.

“Wellness and self-care are a central part of the guest experience. We know there’s a demand among travelers for more wellness-centric practices, but each guest navigates their concept of self-care during their travels in different ways”, said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator Hotel and Resort Collection. “Our partnership with Good Pharma will explore guest demand for quality alternatives to traditional offerings that infuse wellness into various aspects of a hotel stay. Working with the food and beverage teams at Viceroy DC and Hotel Zena, both managed by Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, has resulted in a perfect collaboration as Viceroy has a celebrated history of infusing uniquely authentic experiences into their services that reflect evolving guest preferences.”

Jill Portman, founder of Good Pharma, added, “Hotel guests’ expectations have shifted significantly since 2020 with guests focusing more on staycations and wellness retreats. Hotels are focusing on opportunities to reinforce this demand by creating opportunities for restorative rejuvenation. Wellness is no longer confined to spas, with an opportunity to introduce wellness into banqueting rooms, poolside, and even dining. While our products are already featured in many 5-star spas nationally, we are excited to be driving this category with functional beverages that deliver a taste experience exceptional enough to be served throughout hospitality.”