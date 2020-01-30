Global Hotel Alliance—an alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the multi-brand loyalty program, DISCOVERY—recently announced that third-party management company Aimbridge Hospitality will become a strategic partner through Aimbridge’s independent, lifestyle division, Evolution Hospitality. Aimbridge is the only third-party management company to have access to DISCOVERY.

Independent and lifestyle hotels under Aimbridge’s management will now have access to the DISCOVERY loyalty platform, the world’s largest loyalty program for independent hotels that was created in 2010 with the goal of helping independent, upscale, and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors while retaining their individuality. Through Aimbridge, hotel owners will be able to offer their guests a loyalty solution while exposing their properties to DISCOVERY’s 16 million global loyalty members under an owner-friendly fee model normally reserved for independent brands.

“DISCOVERY helps further differentiate our management of independent, lifestyle hotels,” Mike Deitemeyer, Aimbridge’s global president, said. “We have the unique opportunity to tap into a database of 16 million members, of which 7 million are in the U.S., to boost results for our independent owner. We are proud to be the only third-party manager with the DISCOVERY partnership.”

Aimbridge is working with current and new independent owners to roll out the new partnership, which is expected to launch during the second quarter of 2020.

