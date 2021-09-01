Aimbridge Hospitality Adds Four Properties to its Portfolio

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality, a global third-party hotel management company, has added four new properties to its growing portfolio. With the addition of these new properties, Aimbridge has grown its collection of hotels throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio.

This acquisition adds to the growing partnership between Aimbridge and owners Three Wall Capital, who have now selected Aimbridge to manage 59 of its extended stay and full-service properties. Founded by Alan Kanders, Three Wall Capital is a hospitality equity and debt investment group for institutional and individual investors who have completed over $1.5 billion in transactions in a principal investor capacity since inception in 2008. “We have enjoyed great success alongside Aimbridge Hospitality and are pleased to expand on our partnership with these four additional properties,” said Kanders.

Aimbridge President and CEO Mike Deitemeyer added, “We are pleased to add these four new hotels to our portfolio and to be once again working alongside our great partners at Three Wall Capital. Our specialty in the extended stay arena has been a driving force of our success, and we look forward to continued growth in this thriving space.”

Advertisement

Extended stay properties are attractive to guests due to their amenities such as kitchens with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. The new properties added to Aimbridge Hospitality’s portfolio, with a total of 377 keys include: