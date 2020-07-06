AHLA Launches Training Course for Safe Stay Guidelines

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To further expand the hotel industry’s Safe Stay initiative, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced “COVID-19 Precautions for Hotels,” an online course developed in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) and created to help hotels train their staffs on the enhanced safety and cleanliness guidelines.

The new training course was created in consultation with the AHLA’s Safe Stay Advisory Council and represents a united industry approach around the Safe Stay guidelines endorsed by all major U.S. hotel brands, hospitality associations in 50 states and Canada, and thousands of hotel properties across the country committed to ensuring the health and safety of guests and employees while continuing to provide outstanding service.

“As we welcome back the traveling public, we are proud that the hotel industry across North America can unite under one common set of safety, cleanliness, and health guidelines with Safe Stay. This training course will help ensure that hotels are clean and safe places to stay and work,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “Hotels have always had rigorous cleaning protocols and standards, but we’re stepping up even more so that employees and guests can feel more confident about the entire hotel experience.”

“As operators make plans to reopen their properties, they are aware that all of their staff will need training on how to operate safely during the pandemic,” said Sherman Brown, executive vice president, training and certification for the National Restaurant Association and AHLEI. “This online training highlights industry guidelines endorsed by all major hotel brands to show staff how to provide guests with the highest level of cleanliness and safety.”

The 15-minute course is available in English or Spanish. Employees who successfully complete the course and brief assessment receive a certificate. COVID-19 Precautions for Hotels can be hosted on an organization’s LMS or purchased individually. In addition to the training component, AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative has developed a ‘checklist’ for members to utilize as they work to implement the Safe Stay Guidelines, as well as Safe Stay signage and collateral for use on property to inform both employees and guests of the industry commitment to safety and cleanliness. These resources are available on AHLA’s Safe Stay website.

