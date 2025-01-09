CooperWynn Capital Arranges Loan for Wylder Windham Resort

PARK CITY, Utah—CooperWynn Capital announced it has arranged the $19.5 million floating rate non-recourse loan with Formida Capital for the Wylder Windham Resort, located in Windham, New York.

Built over 140 years ago, Wylder Hotels acquired the property in 2021, completed a full renovation, and reopened it in October 2022. The property offers guests seven different lodging experiences. From Victorian buildings to historic lodges, the 110 guestroom property has a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, pickleball courts, a fitness center, two on-site food and beverage outlets, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces for corporate meetings or lifestyle events.

“CooperWynn did a great job advising us through the process and were a pleasure to collaborate with,” said John Flannigan, founder and CEO, Wylder Hotels.

“The strength of our network allowed us to partner with Formida Capital on their first hospitality loan, closing in under 30 days,” said Stan Kozlowski, principal, CooperWynn Capital. “The Windham Wylder Resort is a property with a compelling history and tremendous potential. Ownership recently completed a comprehensive renovation strategy to elevate the asset, enhancing guest experience and the value of the hotel.”

Located two-and-a-half hours north of New York City, the Windham Wylder Resort is near the Batavia Kill River and offers views of Windham Mountain.