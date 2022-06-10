UJA Federation Honors David Kong With Achievement Recognition Award

UJA Federation of New York honored David Kong, former president & CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, at its Hospitality Division Annual Event on June 7, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and 2021 honoree, presented Kong with his award in recognition of his professional and philanthropic achievements. Funds raised at this year’s event benefit UJA’s annual campaign and will help support UJA’s ongoing humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine and ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts.

