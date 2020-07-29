AHLA Foundation Raises $100,000 to Support Furloughed Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation), the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), raised $100,000 at an After-Hours Cocktail event with PGA professional Davis Love III.

After its annual Golf Classic fundraiser was postponed to August 2021 due to travel concerns around COVID-19, the hotel industry rallied together to hold the virtual event to raise funds to support furloughed employees impacted by COVID-19.

“Despite this challenging time, we continue to see the industry rally together to support our greatest resource—our employees,” said Rosanna Maietta, president of AHLA Foundation. “It never ceases to amaze me how generous this industry is, even at a time when it’s struggling for its very survival. The funds we raised today will help provide employees with a critical to link to the industry that’s more important now than ever before.”

Davis Love III is the winner of 21 PGA TOUR titles, including the 1997 PGA Championship, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017. At the event, Davis Love III covered a wide range of topics, including personal and professional highlights, stories from the tour, and tips to improve one’s golf game.

“As a PGA Tour professional and with my long-term relationship with the Sea Island Resort, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality industry,” said Davis Love III. “At the Davis Love Foundation, we are committed to helping children and families in need, and I saw this as an opportunity to align with the AHLA Foundation’s mission and give back to an industry that I care deeply about.”

The event’s supporters include:

Presenting sponsors: Ecolab and Vesta Hospitality

Hole in One sponsors: dormakaba and G6 Hospitality

Eagle sponsor: HD Supply

Par level sponsor: Onity

Foursomes: ASSA ABLOY, Home Box Office (HBO), and PepsiCo

Individual Golfer: Florida’s Natural and The Living Company

The AHLA Foundation’s next Golf Classic will be held August 15-18, 2021, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.