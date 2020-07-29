Wyndham Becomes Latest Hotel Brand to Require Face Coverings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts released a statement on July 29 announcing that effective August 10, face coverings will be required for guests and staff in indoor public spaces at its properties across the United States and Canada.

“We all must play a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This is a simple step we can take to help protect guests, team members, franchisees, and the countless communities we serve.”

The new requirement comes on the heels of updated guidelines from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and builds on Wyndham’s previously announced Count on Us initiative, elevated health and safety protocols grounded in CDC guidance.

Last week, Hyatt and Marriott each announced policies around face coverings that went into effect July 27. In addition, MGM Resorts International has a nationwide mask policy that went into effect on June 26.

