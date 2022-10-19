Aimbridge Hospitality Bolsters Portfolio With Five Extended-Stay Hotels

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality ​​announced the expansion of its portfolio and growth of its Select Service Division with the addition of five extended-stay hotels recently acquired by Three Wall Capital, LLC (TWC). The properties in Alabama, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Ohio bring 603 keys under Aimbridge management.

With the five properties, Aimbridge is responsible for the management of more than 70 extended-stay, select-service, and full-service properties owned by TWC, continuing a partnership first established in 2019. Three Wall Capital plans to acquire and develop an additional 30-plus midscale and upscale extended-stay hotels over the next 18-24 months.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio, we know Aimbridge will service our owned properties better than anyone, with a commitment to delivering results through their talented team and tremendous resources,” said Alan Kanders of Three Wall Capital.

“We find immense value in our partnership with Three Wall Capital, and we are proud to continually be their partner of choice to manage their investments,” said Simon Mendy, divisional president, Aimbridge Select Service. “Adding these five properties to our portfolio means more opportunities for us to create memorable guest experiences while tailoring our industry-leading service to these properties to drive outstanding results for TWC.”

The properties are: