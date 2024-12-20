WASHINGTON, DC—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta issued the following statement today after federal lawmakers reached a deal to include in a year-end continuing resolution AHLA-backed legislation that would protect consumers from hidden lodging fees. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also announced a long-awaited fee-disclosure rule that applies to the lodging industry.

“For years, AHLA has been leading the charge to establish a single, federal standard for lodging fee display across the industry because consumers deserve to have transparency no matter where or how they book their stays,” said AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta.

“We believe the fee-transparency provision included in the continuing resolution is the best way to create a clear set of federal fee-display rules across the lodging industry. AHLA appreciated the steadfast support of Sens. Klobuchar and Moran as well as Reps. Kim and Castor for their leadership on this important issue and their work getting this significant win for guests included in the CR. We are also grateful to the FTC for including much of AHLA’s perspective in its final rule, which was released today.

“We firmly believe that one national standard is the right approach for consumers and business and that the legislation included in the continuing resolution best accomplishes that goal.”

Background

For the last two years, AHLA has championed two bipartisan federal fee-transparency bills – the House-passed No Hidden FEES Act and the Senate’s Hotel Fees Transparency Act.

The latest continuing resolution includes a provision based on this legislation that would create a nationwide standard for up-front, fee-inclusive lodging price displays. If passed, this provision would ensure that all consumers, no matter where they shop for lodging, will know exactly what they will be paying with no surprise fees.

Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a final rule today that will set clear fee-disclosure requirements for the lodging industry, as well as other sectors.

AHLA’s most recent data shows only 6% of hotels nationwide charge a mandatory resort/destination/amenity fee, at an average of $26 per night.