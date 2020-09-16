WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the American Hotel & Lodging Association released a statement from Chip Rogers, its president and CEO, on the coronavirus stimulus bill released by the Problem Solvers Caucus on September 15.

“We applaud the Problem Solvers Caucus for introducing their bipartisan coronavirus stimulus bill, which we hope will break the partisan stalemate in Washington and get urgent help to those most affected by the pandemic,” Rogers said in the statement. “The hotel industry and the millions of employees we support have been devastated by COVID-19 and resulting drop in travel. We desperately need additional support to survive this crisis. Small business hoteliers—which comprise 61 percent of our industry—and our employees cannot wait until after the election for Congress to act. We urge Congress to come together in a bipartisan way and find comprehensive solutions to move our country forward through this crisis.”

AHLA recently released a report on the state of the U.S. hotel industry six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis found that 4 in 10 hotel employees are still not working and 65 percent of hotels remain at or below 50 percent occupancy.

