StepStone Hospitality to Manage Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria

DALLA — Rhode Island-based StepStone Hospitality has assumed management of Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria. The 258-room, all-suite property recently underwent a $2.2 million renovation, including updating locks for contactless mobile check-in.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us, and our team is glad to be back in the Dallas community,” said Tom Russo, founder and executive chairman of StepStone Hospitality. “We look forward to working with ownership and the Marriott Le Méridien brand to achieve the successes we have previously seen in this market.”

“Our team is focused on maximizing asset value through revenue generation, guest satisfaction, and expense control procedures,” said Blair Wills, president and CEO of StepStone Hospitality. “We appreciate the opportunity and look forward to building a strong future for Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria.”

Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria is 10 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport and 14 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. It is adjacent to the Galleria Dallas near I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway, which provide access to the city. The property’s suites include flat-screen televisions, internet access, and 24-hour room service. Other amenities include the onsite Longitude 96 Signature Restaurant and Bar, an indoor swimming pool, and a fitness center. The property’s 6,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space can accommodate events for up to 168 people.

