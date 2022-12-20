AHLA Announces Three Leadership Promotions

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced three promotions among its leadership team.

Kiersten Pearce was promoted to senior vice president, executive and strategic initiatives. In her new role, Pearce will develop industry initiatives and ensure alignment and execution of AHLA’s strategic plan and organizational priorities. She’ll also oversee the coordination of the AHLA Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and associated committees, as well as operational functions, including legal. Pearce joined AHLA in 2018 and previously served as AHLA’s vice president of member engagement and services, where she played an instrumental role in growing AHLA’s membership and realizing satisfaction levels.

Adrienne Weil was promoted to senior vice president, member engagement and services. In her new role, Weil will lead AHLA’s membership team and spearhead efforts to optimize AHLA’s committees and networks and ensure AHLA’s value proposition remains relevant as member needs evolve. Previously, Weil served as AHLA’s vice president of strategic partnerships and business development and led efforts to accelerate “non-dues” revenue growth from industry service providers and suppliers.

Kara Filer was promoted to senior vice president, strategic partnerships and business development. In her new role, Filer will optimize and expand sponsorship and event revenues from AHLA Allied member companies, aligning sales and relationship strategies between AHLA and the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLAF), where she will remain a member of the leadership team and continue to drive the Foundation’s fundraising efforts. She previously served as AHLAF’s vice president of donor relations and development and orchestrated initiatives to accelerate overall revenue growth by introducing new events, engaging hotels and vendors, and securing grants.

Advertisement

The promotions announced are part of a growing AHLA team that has played a role on behalf of the hotel industry, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, AHLA has grown from 44 to 65 employees, as the organization continues to serve as the singular voice of U.S. hotels and remains engaged in policy issues affecting hoteliers at all levels of government.

“I am proud to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Kiersten, Adrienne, and Kara have been instrumental to AHLA’s success over the last several years, and in their new roles they are even better situated to deliver ROI for our growing roster of members and keep the hotel industry moving forward.”