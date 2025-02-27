WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Rosanna Maietta testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and Workforce, emphasizing the hospitality industry’s economic contributions, workforce recovery, and regulatory challenges.

Maietta highlighted the hotel industry’s role in job creation, noting that U.S. hotels support one in every 25 jobs nationwide and contribute nearly $900 billion to U.S. GDP. She underscored the strides the industry has made since the COVID-19 pandemic, with employment nearly 10 percent below pre-pandemic levels. Yet over 200,000 positions still need to be filled and workforce shortages persist.

“The hotel industry offers more than just a job. It creates opportunities for fulfilling lifelong careers and pathways to accessing a better life—where, regardless of background or circumstances, hotel associates can achieve prosperity through perseverance and a commitment to service,” said Maietta. “The most distinguished leaders in our industry, from general managers to owners to brand CEOs, can recall starting on property washing dishes, making beds, and helping guests. In every corner of America, from city centers and interstate exits, to roadside attractions, and exotic destinations, hotels are more than just buildings—they are symbols of upward mobility and the success that comes with achieving the American Dream.”

Maietta said, “While we have made significant strides in rebuilding the workforce and providing new opportunities for career advancement, we continue to face economic pressures from inflation, workforce shortages, and overregulation. The hospitality sector remains committed to attracting and retaining talent, investing in workforce development, and creating good jobs for millions of Americans.”

Maietta noted that hotel wages have increased more than 15 percent faster than the national average, and that employers are expanding benefits such as flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement programs.

Additionally, Maietta urged Congress to: